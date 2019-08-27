SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) Did you know that only about 1 in 5,000 deer is albino?
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says the rare animals completely lack melanin - causing them to have a completely white coat, pink eyes and hooves, etc.
They're very uncommon.
And yet, one was spotted in Seneca on Tuesday. Savannah Green snapped a few shots of what appears to be a young albino deer feeding along B Minor Street around 1 p.m.
SCDNR officials say they received a report of another animal with the genetic issue back in 2016, but never got photographic proof to officially decide if was indeed albino.
In South Carolina, deer with any sort of color anomalies are unfortunately not afforded special protection.
MORE NEWS:
President Trump to host a 'Keep America Great' rally in North Carolina next month
Solicitor: Case dismissed against teen driver in deadly crash after blood tests revealed no drugs, alcohol in her system
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.