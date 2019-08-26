(FOX Carolina) Ohio Congressman, and 2020 presidential candidate Tim Ryan will be hitting some locations in the Upstate on his campaign tour through South Carolina Monday.
A press release from his campaign says the Representative ate a southern breakfast while visiting with local stakeholders and voters at Tommy's Country Ham House in Greenville.
His next stop is at 10 a.m. where he'll be touring Alupress manufacturing with Laurens City Councilman Garrett C. McDaniel Jr.
From the Upstate, Ryan is expected to head to the capital of Columbia where he'll tour Allen University later in the afternoon.
He leaves the state of South Carolina for a town hall in Augusta, Georgia at 6 p.m.
