GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - OJ'S Diner said the restaurant will be open Thursday to offer a free Thanksgiving meal for people in need.
OJ’s is located at 907 Pendleton Street in Greenville.
The restaurant said the free meal will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The meal is available to the homeless, public servants on duty, people with disabilities, the elderly, and anyone who doesn’t have a family to spend the day with.
