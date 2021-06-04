SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee Joint Regional Sewer Authority (OJRSA) says they're working to repair a collapsed sewer line on Sandifer Boulevard near Richland Creek in Oconee County.
Officials estimate that 100,000 gallons of wastewater entered Richland Creek before they secured the break on Friday.
Tugaloo Pipeline is assisting OJRSA with the repair. Tugaloo Pipeline installed a plug into an upstream manhole and created a temporary plumbing system, according to officials. They say this temporary system will divert the wastewater around the broken line until they can replace the ductile iron pipe and rebuild the creek crossing.
Because of the scarcity of materials and the location of the break, officials believe that the repair will finish around June 16.
The OJRSA has notified the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) of the incident. Samples will be collected for analysis according to officials.
Officials say that people and pets should avoid Richland Creek and Coneross Creek south of Sandifer Boulevard to SC Highway 59 bridge until further notice. Signs will be posted to alert individuals in the vicinity to avoid the area. These signs will remain in place until SCDHEC approves the removal of the advisory.
More news: Man arrested on multiple charges including trafficking meth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.