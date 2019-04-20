OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee Joint Regional Sewer Authority says people and pets should avoid Coneross Creek for a while because of an overflow that happened during Friday's flooding.
OJRSA says the overflow happened north of the treatment plant, and one of the pump stations is within the impacted area. Several inground vaults and manholes are tied to that station.
The authority says they've reduced operations at the station in conjuction with The SC Department of Health and Environmental Control in order to protect equipment and reduce hazards to staff while working at the facility. As of now, the volume of wastewater spilled is unknown.
OJRSA says the treatment plant is still operating normally and processing wastewater delivered by other pump stations in the system.
Notices are posted on signs in the area alerted residents to avoid the area and affected waterways until SCDHEC has approved any required cleanup and sampling analysis. People and pets along the creek from Return Church Road to Lake Hartwell should avoid contact with the water until the notice is rescinded.
