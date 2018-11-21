OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials in Oklahoma City say about a dozen children suffered minor injuries when a dog attacked them on an elementary school playground.
Authorities say about 28 students in the third and fourth grades as well as three teachers were on the playground at Fillmore Elementary School shortly before 1 p.m. Monday when a dog got loose and began attacking the children.
Emergency crews say 12 children were taken local hospitals with superficial dog bites and other injuries received as they tried to run away from the dog. One of the teachers managed to tackle the dog and prevent it from going into the school. None of the teachers was injured.
The dog, described as a brown and white pit bull mix, is in the custody of Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.
