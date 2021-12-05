Oklahoma Venables Football

FILE - Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, left, and defensive coach Brent Venables talk during an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, in Clemson, S.C., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Oklahoma is targeting Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to be its new head coach. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

 Richard Shiro

(AP) - Oklahoma has hired Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables as its head coach to replace Lincoln Riley.

Riley departed the Sooners last week to take over at Southern California.

Venables was on Oklahoma's staff under Bob Stoops as co-defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2003 and defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2011. At Clemson, he won the Broyles Award in 2016 as the nation's top assistant. He has been on the staff of teams that have won three national titles and played in eight national championship games.

The 50-year-old Venables becomes a head coach for the first time.

