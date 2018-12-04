OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (FOX Carolina) - An Oklahoma senator has introduced a bill to outlaw abortion and give the state the power to sentence women who get abortions to life in prison, according to a KOCO report.
Republican Sen. Joseph Silk filed Senate Bill 13 last week. The bill would prohibit the use of abortion in any circumstance.
The bill’s language states, “Any abortion procedure that results in the death of an unborn child is subject to the same laws governing homicide, manslaughter, justifiable homicide, and excusable homicide.”
The bill further states that doctors or clinics in the state “cannot provide any counseling, referrals, or services related to abortion. No exceptions are allowed under the measure."
