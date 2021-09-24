GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The team at Old Cigar Warehouse in Downtown Greenville announced on their Facebook page that they are closing its doors and moving to a new space.
The team at Old Cigar Warehouse wrote an open letter on Facebook addressing all their clients and supporters. They announced they are losing their lease and the last day at the venue will be April 2, 2022. Then they will move into a new event space.
The space is called Events at Judson Mill which is located five minutes from Downtown Greenville, and features two separate indoor event spaces.
Below is part of the message the team wrote on their Facebook page:
"On a personal note, we are losing a venue that we knew, grew with, and loved. The Old Cigar Warehouse, known affectionally around the office as OCW, is so, so special to our business and to our team–many of our own employees, and even our CEO, had their own weddings there. We cannot understate how devastated we are by this loss. We are especially heartbroken for the couples who envisioned having their big day at the Old Cigar Warehouse, but will no longer be able to. As tough as this will be for us, we know it will be even tougher for everyone who has to change the vision they had for their wedding. We promise to do everything we can to make this transition as seamless as it possibly can be!"
The team mentions bookings for this new space will begin November 1.
