GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Old Crow Medicine Show is returning to Greenville in May.
The Peace Center announced the concert on Monday.
The band will play at the downtown Greenville venue on May 31 at 7 p.m. as part of their Raise a Ruckus 2020 tour.
Old Crow Medicine Show’s hits including Wagon Wheel and Big Easy Express.
Tickets go on sale Friday, ranging from $25-55.
