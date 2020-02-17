SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol was reporting a portion of Old Furnace Road in Spartanburg was blocked off while crews work a crash.
According to troopers, the accident happened around 11:15 a.m. near Burnett Road.
Spartanburg County dispatchers say that at this time, the coroner had not been called - though, troopers are reporting injuries.
Both fire and EMS personnel are assisting with the crash. We have a crew en route to the accident.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
