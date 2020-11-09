SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Spartanburg City Council has unanimously agreed to move forward with a project to redevelop the old Mary H. Wright school building into an apartments.
The apartment building would have 53 units. 42 of them would be listed at market rate while the remaining 11 would be reserved for workforce and/or affordable housing.
This would create space for mixed income housing, which is something council is highly interested in. Spartanburg’s southside is the area city leaders feel this project could lead to an increased equity for those living in poverty, a better living experience for children because of mixed neighborhoods.
City Manager Chris Story says this would be an $11M investment and full historic restoration. Other positives he mentioned about the redevelopment is the potential post of property value for those nearby, an increased desire for the southside as it relates to residential and retail usage.
The Mary H. Wright school building has been vacant for at least five years and on the listed in the market for office or institutional use. However, no interest has been shown, according to Story.
During the public feedback several community members voices their concerns — some in support, others asking for this to be tabled and more community engagement.Montgomery Development LLC would be in charge of the project.
Representatives with the company says 25 percent of minority contractors will be included in the development, which is part of the agreement.
Those contractors would be from Spartanburg County.
There’s no definitive timeline on when it would start and finish. The building is currently owned by an Ohio company.
MORE NEWS: Suspect in custody in connection with slaying of rapper King Von
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.