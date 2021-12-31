People celebrate the New Year in Nikolskaya street near an empty Red Square due to pandemic restrictions during New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Russia's state coronavirus task force has registered a total of about 10.5 million confirmed infections and 308,860 deaths, but the state statistics agency that uses broader criteria in its tallying system has reported nearly 626,000 virus-linked deaths in Russia since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)