APTOPIX New Year Russia

People celebrate the New Year in Nikolskaya street near an empty Red Square due to pandemic restrictions during New Year celebrations in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. Russia's state coronavirus task force has registered a total of about 10.5 million confirmed infections and 308,860 deaths, but the state statistics agency that uses broader criteria in its tallying system has reported nearly 626,000 virus-linked deaths in Russia since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr)

 Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr

PARIS (AP) — Muted New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world ushered in the fourth calendar year framed by the global Covid-19 pandemic. In France, a doctor sighed when asked what 2022 might bring. He said medical workers were exhausted “because the waves come one after another.” In the United States, officials took a mixed approach to the year-end revelry as the omicron variant caused infections to soar. They were banning the audience from a countdown concert in Los Angeles, scaling it back in New York and going full speed ahead on the Las Vegas strip. More than 5 million people have died from the coronavirus worldwide.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.