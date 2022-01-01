NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s new mayor has pledged to steer the nation’s largest city out of the pandemic by drawing on the resiliency of its people and promising a government that works better, even if it’s not radically different. Eric Adams was sworn in early Saturday in Times Square as the city rang in the new year. He used his inaugural address at midday to promise a more efficient government and invoke New Yorkers’ reputation for toughness. He also is urging the city’s nearly 9 million residents to make a New Year’s resolution that their lives not be controlled by the crisis of the pandemic.
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.