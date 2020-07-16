SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Drivers will need to seek an alternate route Friday morning if their usual drive includes using a certain on-ramp onto I-85 Business in Spartanburg County.
Eagle Construction Company says they're completing a paving project associated with SCDOT at Blackstock Road and Falling Creek Road that day. This will mean the on-ramp from Blackstock Road onto the interstate will be closed for a time.
The closure will last from 8 a.m. on July 16 until 11 a.m. the same day. Drivers will need to find another way to get to their destinations in the morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.