GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A local nonprofit is hoping for your help this holiday season.
Girl Up Greenville gives young girls an place where they can build friendships while also encouraging each other to strive for greatness in everything they do.
They are raising money for a bus to transport their students back and forth from school to their aftercare program and then home.
Kim Mogan started Girl Up Greenville with the goal is pouring into the lives of middle and high school girls in Greenville.
Right now, their founder is driving her own car 5 days a week to pick up these kids and she's hoping to raise money to be more efficient and hopefully impact more lives.
Mogan picks up a little more than a dozen middle and high schoolers from League Academy and Greenville High.
She hosts an after school program at the Summit Church.
"I just think these girls are worth it. The girls are worth it they are incredible young women and I don’t know anyone who doesn’t need someone else on their team looking out for them," says Mogan.
As the program grew, she realized her SUV wouldn't be able to meet every need of the girls she started a go fund me.
If she reaches her goal of $70,000, she will look into more transportation options, like a bus that could carry more children at a time.
"It would just open up more doors and opportunities for us as a program and for the girls individually," says Mogan, "It’s worth it. That is a minimal cost when it comes to their future success."
Future success that Mogan is invested in.
Mogan believes, "this is a forgotten about age because they do look like they are more grown-up but today there maturity isn’t there but yeah the pressure to make choices and decisions in their life impact or their future"
For the last few months, she realized the impact the work was having on the girls, not just working on academics.
"I know I need people on my side supporting me and we are just trying to do that for these girls as well. I think it is a great way as simple way for people to contribute to the betterment of at least 15 girls if not more in the future," says Mogan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.