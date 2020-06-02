COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Health reported one additional coronavirus-related death in the state, bringing the state's total to 501.
According to DHEC, the death occurred in an elderly individual from Horry County.
285 new coronavirus cases were reported in South Carolina on Tuesday. They were identified in the following counties:
- Abbeville (1)
- Aiken (2)
- Anderson (3)
- Bamberg (1)
- Beaufort (9)
- Berkeley (2)
- Charleston (17)
- Chester (4)
- Chesterfield (5)
- Clarendon (4)
- Colleton (3)
- Darlington (9)
- Dillon (3)
- Dorchester (2)
- Fairfield (2)
- Florence (6)
- Georgetown (2)
- Greenville (65)
- Greenwood (2)
- Horry (18)
- Kershaw (2)
- Lancaster (27)
- Laurens (1)
- Lee (2)
- Lexington (20)
- Marion (1)
- Marlboro (10)
- Newberry (2)
- Oconee (1)
- Orangeburg (8)
- Pickens (9)
- Richland (12)
- Spartanburg (5)
- Sumter (9)
- Union (2)
- Williamsburg (7)
- York (7)
As of June 1, DHEC says 225,047 COVID-19 tests have been conducted by both state and private laboratories.
Right now in South Carolina, there are 168 permanent testing locations. They have 118 mobile testing events planned through July 2. Information on those can be found here.
For more information on coronavirus in the state, as well as daily updates, click here.
