ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that a rabid bat was found near Tate St. and Waterford Ln. in Calhoun Falls.
According to DHEC, one cat was exposed and is being quarantined.
No humans were exposed, DHEC confirmed.
DHEC's Rabies Program Team Leader says that people do not often know if they have been bitten by a bat, but should assume they have if they wake up to find a bat in their room or if they find a bat where children or pets have been left unattended.
If you think you or someone you know has come into contact with a rabid animal, contact DHEC's Environmental Affairs office in Greenwood at (864)- 227-5915.
