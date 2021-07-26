ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say that one person died in a fatal wreck along South Carolina Hwy. 81 near Master Boulevard on Monday.
SCHP says that the driver of a GMC Envoy was travelling north on Hwy. 81 and travelled off of the left side of the road and struck and embankment.
The vehicle then overturned and the driver was ejected, according to highway patrol.
The driver of the vehicle was not seat belted, according to SCHP.
The victim was identified as 61-year-old Tommy Ray Fortner of Anderson, according to a release from the Anderson County Coroner's Office.
According to the coroner, Fortner died of multiple traumatic injuries secondary to blunt force trauma. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the coroner.
Troopers confirm that the investigation is ongoing.
MORE NEWS: Spartanburg Co. deputies arrest man for murder after standoff with SWAT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.