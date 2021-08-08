SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say that one person died after a fatal wreck along Cooley Springs School Rd. early Sunday morning.
According to SCHP, a box truck was traveling south along Cooley Springs Rd. when it ran off of the right side of the road and struck a utility pole before overturning.
Highway patrol says that there was one passenger in the vehicle but they were uninjured.
The deceased has not yet been identified as of this writing.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: Anderson Co. Fire: Firefighters are responding to a reported structure fire
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.