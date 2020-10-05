GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed Monday evening that one person has died at the hospital following a shooting at a CVS on Monday evening.
According to dispatch, deputies responded to the CVS on East North Street and North Pleasantburg Drive.
A large number of law enforcement vehicles were seen in the parking lot just before 6:30 p.m. and deputies had roped off an area with crime scene tape.
City police later confirmed that a victim in the shooting had been located along Stone Avenue near I-385. Police blocked off that section of roadway until EMS arrived.
The coroner said one victim passed away at the hospital.
Deputies told FOX Carolina's Cody Alcorn at the scene of the CVS that the suspect had also fled. We are working to confirm that information.
Stay tuned for more updates.
(1) comment
Does this have anything to do with a possible shooting near Rutherford rd
