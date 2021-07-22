SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Spartanburg, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The accident happened on Interstate 26 near mile marker 21 around 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
A person driving a 2003 Honda was driving eastbound on I26 when they ran off the right side of the road and hit a traffic sign and several trees, according to troopers.
The person wasn't wearing a seat belt and had to be manually extracted.
The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office was also sent out but there's no word on the identity of the person.
