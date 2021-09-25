LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say that one person is dead after a wreck on Friday on Wyatt Stewart Rd.
According to SCHP, the driver of a 2015 Chrysler 200 was going west on Wyatt Stewart Rd. when they ran off of the left side of the road, hitting a fence and then a tree.
The driver of the vehicle was not seat belted and died on scene, troopers confirmed.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
