SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- One person died in a wreck on Tuesday near Zion Hill Rd., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers say that the incident happened at around 8:39 Tuesday night but was not discovered until around 10:00 Wednesday morning.
According to SCHP, the driver of a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica was crossing Zion Hill Rd. from a private road when they ran off the right side of the road and into a field, eventually striking a tree.
The victim was not seat belted, according to troopers.
