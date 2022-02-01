FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) – The Rutherford County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an fire in Forest City that killed one person and injured another on Tuesday.
Officials said crews responded to Davis Lake Road at around 1:05 p.m. after a caller reported a house fire with possible explosions. They arrived at the scene to find that the house was fully engulfed in flames.
According to officials, one man was flown to Memorial Mission Hospital in Asheville to be treated for burns. Sadly, crews later found a female victim dead inside the home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, officials said it appears that the fire began in the living room. They added that the explosions came from oxygen cylinders that were used by someone living in the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.