GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died after a fatal wreck along SC-101 near West Gap Creek Rd. early Saturday morning. The Greenville County Coroner's Office says multiple people were also injured.
According to troopers, the incident happened at around 4:55 a.m. when a 2015 Ford Escape was driving south on SC-101 while a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was driving north.
SCHP says that the collision occurred when the Ford was struck in the rear by the Volkswagen while it was trying to turn on to West Gap Creek Rd. According to the Greenville County Coroner's Office, the vehicle also struck a utility pole.
The driver of the Volkswagen was not seat belted and died at the scene of the wreck, according to troopers.
The victim was identified by coroner as 19-year-old Emanuel Addison Hart of Greenville, according to a release. The coroner says that Hart's cause of death was blunt force trauma from the collision. His death was ruled to be accidental according to the coroner.
