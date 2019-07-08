SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- One firefighter was injured battling flames at a duplex along Lavender Drive in Spartanburg Monday night.
According to Westview-Fairforest Assistant Fire Chief Tracy Williams, a report of heavy smoke came from an adjacent street around 6:38 p.m.
Several agencies responded to assist in fighting the blaze. Williams said the fire appears to have started low, made its way to the second floor of the duplex, and eventually to the attic.
Occupants in both apartments were home at the time of the fire, though Williams says none of them were injured.
A firefighter with the Westview-Fairforest team was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Williams said the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. As of 8:30 p.m., they were waiting for the affected areas to cool down before investigators began looking into the cause.
A large portion of the right, back side of the duplex were devastated by the flames and smoke.
Several surrounding fire departments assisted in putting the fire out.
