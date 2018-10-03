FLORENCE, SC (AP/FOX Carolina) - Florence County emergency officials said seven law enforcement officers were shot Wednesday evening and the suspect is in custody. The Florence County coroner said one of those officers has died.
The shootings took place in the Vintage Place community off of Hoffmeyer Road, officials said.
Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby said during a news conference that three Florence County deputies and four city officers were shot.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said one of the injured city police officers has died.
Florence Mayor John Wukela said some of the other officers were "seriously" wounded but no officials conditions have been released.
A spokesman for the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division said SLED crime scene technicians are headed to Florence and SLED is ready to assist further if needed.
Governor Henry McMaster tweeted about the shooting, calling for prayers for the officers:
"This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real. Peggy and I ask that you pray for them, pray for their recovery, pray for their families, and pray for all of Florence."
Sen. Tim Scott also tweeted that he was praying for the officers:
"Prayers with injured officers in Florence and their families."
SC Attorney General Alan Wilson also offering his thoughts and prayers on Twitter:
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office has also confirmed they will be sending deputies to Florence to support FCSO operations.
ATF officers are also responding to the scene.
Later in the evening, President Trump offered his support for FCSO and FPD on Twitter.
Senator Lindsey Graham later expressed his own sentiments on the day's shooting.
The suspect is in custody, per officials.
