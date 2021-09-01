WINSTON-SALEM, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person was injured in a shooting near Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday.
FCSO says they are still searching for the suspect.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, students are being evacuated to the Robinhood Family YMCA.
Authorities confirmed that the campus has been secured and they are actively investigating the incident.
Winston-Salem police say they will share pick-up information for parents as it becomes available.
The sheriff's office confirmed that parents should report to the Harris Teeter store.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
