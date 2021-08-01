SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg police say that a man was found with a gunshot wound along Ansel St. late Saturday night.
Police say that they arrived to find the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg. According to a report from SPD, the victim's injury is non-life threatening.
According to the victim, the man who shot him had fled the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.
Police confirmed that warrants will be sought in connection with the incident.
