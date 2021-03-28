HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Henderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person was injured after officers fired their weapons on Sunday night.
The sheriff's office says that officers were dispatched to respond to calls about a subject making suicidal threats in Mills River.
Officers say that upon arrival, the subject displayed a handgun toward officers in a threatening manner. The sheriff's office says that officers began discharging their weapons and eventually disarmed the subject before providing medical attention.
The subject was airlifted to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time, officers say.
HCSO says that no officers were injured in this incident.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will be investigating this incident and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave as per usual during an officer involved shooting.
