GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office and Highway Patrol are investigating after one person died in the hospital following a multi-car collision.
The coroner said the crash happened on Ledbetter Street and Easley Bridge Road and involved three vehicles.
One person was transported to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital where they were pronounced dead upon arrival, according to the coroner. They have not been identified at this time.
This case remains under investigation by the SC Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
MORE NEWS: James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on 'Friends,' Clemson alumni dies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.