NEWBERRY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a passenger sadly passed away in a head-on crash in Newberry County Thursday night.
The crash happened along I-26 in the westbound lane near the 84 mile marker around 9:22 p.m., according to troopers. A driver in a Honda was heading west on I-26 when a Hyundai traveling in the wrong direction hit them head on.
Troopers said the driver in the Honda, the driver going the wrong way, and a passenger in the Hyundai were all taken to the hospital with injuries. The passenger in the Hyundai sadly passed at the hospital.
We have not received the passengers identity yet.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
