Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol were called to a crash along I-26 Wednesday morning involving a tractor trailer.
Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 9:06 a.m. in the eastbound lanes. No injuries were reported in the crash. We're told the eastbound lanes of I-26 were blocked for a while as crews worked to clear the accident. As of 10:45 a.m. at least one eastbound lane had reopened.
Around 10:07 a.m., a second accident occurred about a mile away in the westbound lanes. Once again, no injuries were reported.
We've reached out to highway patrol for additional details.
