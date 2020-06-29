GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Weather permitting, a lane of one of the exit ramps along the I-385 and I-85 interchange will be closed for construction.
Officials say from Tuesday, June 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the right lane of the Exit 36A ramp from I-385 southbound to I-85 northbound will be closed to allow for the installation of mowstrip under the guardrail on the right shoulder.
On Wednesday, July 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the left lane of the exit ramp will be closed for the mowstrip installation under the left shoulder's guardrail.
Drivers are asked to obey speed limits, follow all traffic control and be mindful of workers in the construction zone.
