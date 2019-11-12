ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The North Carolina Department of Transportation says drivers should expect some back-up along I-26 east while crews work to clean-up an early morning crash Tuesday.
According to NCDOT, the crash happened near Exit 37, between the Blue Ridge Parkway and Long Shoals Road.
Officials from Fort Bragg will supervise offloading the contents of the truck, according to NCDOT.
Fort Bragg confirmed its explosive ordnance disposal team was sent to help move contents from the truck to another truck.
An attorney for Bennett Heavy & Specialized LLC said the truck was carrying munitions and the driver was maneuvering in a construction area when the truck overturned.
"Bennett Heavy & Specialized teams have special clearance and most commonly transport munitions for the government from base to base," added Grant Brooker, general counsel for Bennett.
Brooker said the truck driver and passenger suffered minor injuries.
NCDOT estimates the portion of the lane will reopen by 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 13.
Alternate routes include taking I-26 east to Exit 33 and head south on NC 191/Brevard Road. They can also head east on I-40 to Exit 50, head south on US-25/Hendersonville Road, and turn right onto Long Shoals Road where they can access I-26.
For real-time travel information, check out NCDOT's website.
