SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County coroner confirmed he was called to a deadly crash on I-26 in Spartanburg near the John Dodd Road exit.
According to the SC Highway Patrol website, the crash happened on the westbound side of the interstate just before 4 p.m.
The wreck backed up traffic for miles.
All westbound lanes were initially blocked after the crash. One westbound lane had reopened by 6 p.m.
