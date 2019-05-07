McDowell County, NC (FOX Carolina) - At 10:30 a.m., officials with McDowell County Emergency Management said one lane of I-40 westbound was back open after an early morning crash.
The Eastbound lanes of I-40 opened back up around 9:30 a.m. after a collision had shut down the interstate both directions as crews worked to clear an accident.
Emergency management said two tractor trailers had collided near the 78 mile marker sometime Tuesday morning.
McDowell County Emergency Management said that I-40 eastbound and westbound were temporarily closed due to the collision and one igniting in flames.
Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Emergency management says if you are traveling westbound, you'll need to exit at Sugar Hill.
Right now we don't have word if any injuries are involved.
