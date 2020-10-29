COLUMBUS, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Columbus Fire Department said one lane of I-26 was closed Thursday afternoon while Hazmat crews worked to cleanup after a crash involving a tractor trailer.
The wreck happened near mile marker 63.
Additionally, the Polk County Sheriff's Office reported that Highway 9 South at Collinsville Road is blocked, and many other roads have debris and partial lane closures.
Use extra caution while traveling in the area Thursday.
