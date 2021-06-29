SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Spartanburg Police responded to an apartment complex after they say one person was shot.
According to Major Art Littlejohn, police responded to a scene around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29 at 100 Prince Hall Lane at Prince Hall Apartments. He mentions that when officers arrived on scene, they noticed several people pointing towards the breezeway, between building 6 and 7.
Officers ran towards building 7 and discovered a conscious man at the top of the stairs in the breezeway, says Littlejohn.
He said the responding officer reported that a man had a single gunshot wound to his right upper leg, and officers immediately rendered aid.
It is also mentioned that the man was taken to the hospital by EMS, and he was taken to surgery.
He mentions the man's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.
He mentions that witnesses informed police that there were two men involved in the shooting. The men left the area running on foot towards Norris Ridge Apartments.
The Spartanburg Police Department is looking for information in reference to this incident. Information can be given by calling the Spartanburg Police Department at 1-864-596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
This is an active investigation.
