Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Spartanburg are investigating following a shooting that left one person wounded early Wednesday morning.
According to police, around 3:15 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting at Crowne Pointe Apartments.
When officers arrived, they located a victim lying in the parking lot near building K with a gunshot wound to his right leg. The victim told police he was shot while standing in the parking lot and the suspect fled on foot towards the wooded area near Burlington Coat Factory.
Police that the victim was administered first aid and transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries by Spartanburg EMS.
Police are continuing to investigate at this time.
