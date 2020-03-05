GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said one of their Most Wanted suspects was arrested in the Charlotte area late Wednesday night.
Sheriff Dennis Kelly said Rodney Hackett, 45, was wanted for 40 active warrants ranging from trafficking narcotics to weapons violations.
Hackett was featured on the Feb. 13 edition of FOX Carolina’s Most Wanted segment.
As of Thursday, Kelley said Hackett was custody in Charlotte-Mecklenburg County awaiting extradition back to Greenwood County.
A press release stated:
“Sheriff Kelly credits the members Officers of Charlotte-Mecklenburg County and the SLED Fugitive Task Force for bringing this individual in.
Sheriff Kelly would also like to thank Fox Carolina News. Fox Carolina News has featured Sheriff Kelly and the Most Wanted by the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office since early February 2020. Three out of the five suspects featured have been arrested so far.”
MORE NEWS - Affidavit reveals grim details on how missing Charleston woman was found dead in the Upstate, evidence that led to an arrest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.