Pawley's Island, SC (FOX Carolina)
One of South Carolina’s most famous ghosts may be making an appearance in the coming days.
According to legend, the Gray Man appears in Pawley’s Island before a major hurricane.
Hurricane Florence, a category four storm, is currently churning off the South Carolina coast.
The legend of the Gray Man has its roots in colonial times and was even featured in the TV show, “Unsolved Mysteries.”
The TV show introduced viewers to a couple who reportedly saw the spirit before their home was spared during Hurricane Hugo. It also mentioned one of the most popular origin stories, that the Gray Man is the ghost of a young man who died while racing on horseback to see his fiancée when he and his horse were swallowed up by quicksand in the marsh.
The Gray Man appeared in print as far back as 1956 in the book “Georgetown Ghosts,” by Julian Stevenson Bolick.
