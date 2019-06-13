GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials at Prisma Health Upstate confirmed Thursday one of the two men killed when a plane that left Oconee County bound for New Smyrna Beach, FL, crashed into a Florida lake Wednesday morning.
Prisma said Dr. Stanley Rampey was a respected and admired physician who practiced family medicine at Seneca Medical Associates. He was also an OB/GYN.
Rampey served patients in the Oconee County community for 35 years.
Below are statements from Rampey's colleagues.
“Dr. Rampey was a kind man with a true heart for helping everyone. He was a leader among his fellow physicians and the community, serving as a former department chair and chief of staff at Oconee Memorial Hospital. Additionally, he sat on many internal committees with a focus on education and quality. He cared about his patients deeply, and he will be greatly missed,” said Jeanne Ward, chief operating officer of the Prisma Health–Upstate Western Region.
Dr. Rampey also had a passion for teaching others the practice of medicine, and helped found the first family medicine residency program in Seneca, Seneca Lakes Family Medicine Residency.
“Dr. Rampey was a pillar of this community for many years, delivering generations of babies at Oconee Memorial Hospital and seeing them throughout their life as a family medicine physician. He was available to patients day or night, never turning someone away if they needed care,” said Dr. Saria Saccocio, chair of family medicine at Prisma Health–Upstate. “Dr. Rampey was also a teacher and mentor to numerous physicians, training them to deliver patient care with the highest quality standards, and he was a perpetual learner. He was the type of physician we all strive to be, and a great advocate for access to primary care for all.”
“Our community is feeling the loss today of a wonderful physician and friend. Dr. Rampey left a legacy of compassionate care, and we are grateful to have worked with him and learned from him for 35 years. He was a strong voice for the patient, and the impact of his work will be seen for years to come,” said Dr. Scott Sasser, chief clinical officer of the Prisma Health–Upstate Western Region.
Another man, Raymond Dodd of Seneca, was also killed in the crash.
The NTSB is investigating to determine what led to the crash.
MORE DETAILS: Officials release names of 2 Seneca men killed in Florida plane crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.