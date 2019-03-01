GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two Greenwood suspects indicted on drug conspiracy charges appeared in federal court Friday morning for hearings.
Trevor Hull of Greenwood appeared for the judge to set conditions on bond.
The government asked for home detention and a GPS monitor as conditions of the $50,000 secured bond. Judge Kevin F. McDonald approved those conditions.
Hull said in court that he is the owner and director of an organization called Second Chances Ministries of Greenwood, which he said has five "transition houses," and asked for permission to continue to manage those houses while he is out on bond.
According to Second Chance Ministries' website, the organization provides recovery programs "from drugs and alcohol."
Judge McDonald pointed out that Hull was charged with drug distribution and was asking to manage these houses for people in recovery from drug abuse. The judge then ordered Hull to remain away from the businesses he oversees until a determination could be made if he should be allowed to manage them as a special condition to his bond.
Richard Longshore appeared in court and a waiver was filed to delay his detention hearing.
His attorney, Cameron “Bozzie” Boggs said more time was needed to gather information in the case against Longshore.
The two men were charged along with Detric McGowan, the Greenwood man who appeared in a viral photo after buying an Upstate Girl Scouts’ troop’s entire cookie inventory outside a Mauldin store, and eight others.
McGowan and Longshore are brothers, we learned during Friday's court hearing. McGowan did not appear in that hearing.
According to the 21-page indictment, the defendants conspired to import drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, and distribute those drugs throughout the Upstate.
Hull, Longshore, and McGowan are among five of the suspects who were booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.