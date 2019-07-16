(FOX Carolina) The 'Rock N Roll Up Your Sleeve' blood drive is back for its 15th year - ready to save lives, and rock out while doing so.
Hosted by 93.3 The Planet, Classic Rock 101.1, The Blood Connection, and Outback Steakhouse, the blood drive will take place all throughout the Upstate from July 18 through the 20.
Donors will receive a free t-shirt and gift card, along with the chance to win signed guitars and concert tickets!
The event is held at a crucial time during the year, recognized as "The 100 Deadly Days of Summer." That time period spans from Memorial Day through Labor day, as statistics show there is a higher number of car accidents in those months.
The Blood Connection says their mission is to ensure all hospital partners have the blood supplies needed for patients at any given time - not just during the 100 Deadly Days.
Interested donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent. They also must weigh at least 110 pounds.
Donation locations and times for the three day blood drive are as follows:
THURSDAY, JULY 18-FRIDAY, JULY 19 (7am-7pm) and SATURDAY, JULY 20 (7am-5pm)
- Greenville Center, 435 Woodruff Road, Greenville, SC
- Greenwood Center, 341 Old Abbeville Highway, Greenwood, SC
- Easley Center, 5116 Calhoun Memorial Highway, Easley, SC
- Seneca Center, 1308 Sandifer Boulevard, Seneca, SC
- Spartanburg Center, 270 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC
- Asheville Center, 225 Airport Road, Arden, NC
FRIDAY, JULY 19 (Bus will take a break form 2:30-3:30 p.m.)
- Outback Greenwood, 454 Bypass 72 NW, Greenwood, SC (11am – 2pm & 3:30-7:00pm)
- Outback Gaffney, 945 Factory Shops Blvd, Gaffney, SC (11am – 2pm & 3:30-7:00pm)
- Outback Anderson, 110 Interstate Blvd, Anderson, SC (11am – 2pm & 3:30-7:00pm)
- Outback Sburg, 1646 JB White SR Blvd, Sburg, SC (11am – 2pm & 3:30-7:00pm)
- Outback Easley, 125 Southern Center Way, Easley, SC (11am – 2pm & 3:30-7:00pm)
- Outback Greenville, 21 Orchard Park Drive, Greenville, SC (11am – 2pm & 3:30-7:00pm)
- Outback Hendersonville, 250 Mitchell Drive, Hendersonville, NC (11am – 2pm & 3:30-7:00pm)
SATURDAY, JULY 20
- Harley Davidson, 4110 Clemson Blvd, Anderson, SC (11:00am – 4:00pm)
- Harley Davidson, 30 Chrome Drive, Greenville, SC (2:00pm – 7:00pm)
- Anderson Mall, 3131 N Main Street, Anderson, SC (12:00pm – 5:00pm)
- Walmart Boiling Springs, 4000 Highway 9, Boiling Springs, SC (2:00pm – 7:00pm)
- Walmart Laurens, 917 East Main St., Laurens, SC (2:00pm – 7:00pm)
- Walmart Simpsonville, 3950 Grandview Dr., Simpsonville, SC (2:00pm – 7:00pm)
- Walmart TR, 9 Benton Road, Travelers Rest, SC (2:00pm – 7:00pm)
Want to reduce donation time? Complete an online health history questionnaire on The Blood Connection's website here.
