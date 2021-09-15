FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person has been hospitalized after an explosion at a home in the Sprouse Farm Subdivision in Fountain Inn, according to Fountain Inn Fire Chief Terry.
Chief Terry said there were two people in the home at the time of the explosion and one if those two was taken to the hospital for injuries.
Chief Terry also mentioned that the home is a total loss and the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.
Assistant Fire Chief Russell Alexander said the Fountain Inn Fire Department is assisting the Canebrake Fire Department with this incident.
Our crews are currently on their way to the scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
