WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters said one person was hospitalized Monday after being found inside a burning Westminster home.
The fire broke out at a home on Dr. Johns Road around 9 a.m.
Firefighters say an adult male was found inside a bedroom with the door closed.
The victim was taken to the Oconee Memorial Hospital by ambulance. Firefighters did not know the victim’s condition but the coroner was not requested.
SLED was called in to assist since an injury was involved but firefighters said the blaze did not appear suspicious.
Units from Westminster Fire, Oakway Fire, Seneca Fire, Westminster Rescue, GHS-Oconee EMS, Oconee Sheriff's Office and Oconee Emergency Services all responded to the emergency.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
