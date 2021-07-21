GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenwood police say that one person was injured in a shooting that occurred on Wednesday along Oakhill St., according to a Facebook post from the Greenwood Police Department.
Police say that the victim is believed to have non-critical injuries.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Greenwood police at 864-942-8407.
MORE NEWS: Road closed along Hwy. 123 near Berkely Dr. due to wreck, police say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.