Newberry, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person has died, and another is in the hospital following a crash in Newberry County.
Troopers tell us around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday a driver and passenger were traveling in a 2000 Infinity sedan northbound along Graham Road.
Highway patrol says as the driver approached the intersection of Highway 34, the driver disregarded the stop sign, running off the road, striking a ditch and then a highway sign.
We're told neither the driver or passenger were wearing a seat belt in the crash. Troopers say the driver died on scene and the passenger was injured and transported to Newberry Hospital. The extent of their injuries was not made clear.
The Newberry County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the victim.
